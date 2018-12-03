Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (EVLMC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLMC remained flat at $$100.02 during trading on Monday. Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has a 52-week low of $99.90 and a 52-week high of $100.06.

