Ebix (EBIX) Given a $113.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $113.00 price objective on Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBIX. ValuEngine cut Ebix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Ebix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ebix in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.64. Ebix has a 1 year low of $44.96 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ebix’s stock is set to split on the morning of Friday, December 14th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 13th.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.63 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ebix will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $988,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,425,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,485,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Raina bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,599,960 shares in the company, valued at $188,817,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

