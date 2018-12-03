Eldorado Gold (EGO) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.50

Press coverage about Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Eldorado Gold earned a news sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Eldorado Gold’s score:

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $450.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 35.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.11.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

