Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,666 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 0.8% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $23,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Citigroup lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.24.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.41. The stock had a trading volume of 515,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $118.71.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In related news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $63,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $19,216,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,832,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,344,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,127,900 shares of company stock worth $167,037,195. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

