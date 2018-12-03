Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTA. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 292,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,052. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.91. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $396,054.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

