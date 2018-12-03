Encana Corp (ECA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,398,275 shares, a growth of 348.1% from the October 31st total of 14,816,282 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,748,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECA. Zacks Investment Research cut Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on Encana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Encana from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.97.

Shares of Encana stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Encana has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.15.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Encana’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,808.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 149,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,452.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 238,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encana by 421.1% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Encana in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Encana in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Encana in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Encana in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

