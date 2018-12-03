Encanto Potash (EPO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Shares of Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 11600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41.

Encanto Potash Company Profile (CVE:EPO)

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

