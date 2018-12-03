EnerSys (ENS) Stake Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EnerSys were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENS. ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Sidoti set a $106.00 price target on shares of EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

ENS opened at $87.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.40. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

