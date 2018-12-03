Ensco (ESV) Debt Trading 2.3% Higher

An issue of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) bonds rose 2.3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.75% coupon and is set to mature on February 1, 2026. The debt is now trading at $84.75 and was trading at $82.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESV shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Ensco from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ensco in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

Get Ensco alerts:

Shares of ESV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. 13,470,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,370,613. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.79. Ensco Plc has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Ensco’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

In related news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $27,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ensco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,680,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $326,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ensco in the third quarter worth about $1,940,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ensco in the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ensco in the third quarter worth about $2,439,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Ensco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,190,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/ensco-esv-debt-trading-2-3-higher.html.

About Ensco (NYSE:ESV)

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.