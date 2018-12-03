Ensco Plc (ESV) Receives $8.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ensco in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ensco in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ensco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

In other news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $27,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 314,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ensco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,680,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $326,463,000 after buying an additional 336,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ensco by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,395,479 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $249,712,000 after buying an additional 2,213,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ensco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,453,455 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $221,091,000 after buying an additional 368,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ensco by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,626,647 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $250,048,000 after buying an additional 663,521 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ensco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,147,782 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after buying an additional 846,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESV traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,470,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,370,613. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ensco has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $9.51.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ensco will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ensco’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

