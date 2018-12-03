Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) from an average rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday. They currently have C$5.00 price target on the stock.

ESI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.85.

TSE:ESI opened at C$5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$4.62 and a twelve month high of C$7.83.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$284.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.579999919284305 EPS for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Roger Lace purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,955.00.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

