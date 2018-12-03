Envion Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Envion token can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000981 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. Envion has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $2,418.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Envion has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.02376570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00130254 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00189555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.60 or 0.10039604 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Envion Profile

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,368,894 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

