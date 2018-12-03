EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stake Lessened by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,778,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,584,833,000 after buying an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,327,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,395,816,000 after purchasing an additional 212,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,769,668 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,415,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,509 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,306,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,590,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,332,917 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $680,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $138.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.61.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $103.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $96.54 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

