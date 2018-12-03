EPR Properties (EPR) Shares Bought by Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management

Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. EPR Properties makes up about 2.6% of Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $70.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.09 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $65.50 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $300,647.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,731.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $505,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,048,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,160. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

