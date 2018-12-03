EQT Co. (EQT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered EQT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

EQT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 346,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,229,786. EQT has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

In other EQT news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $539,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 94,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,332. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in EQT by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in EQT by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.