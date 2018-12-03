Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RPM International Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

NYSE RPM opened at $65.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 22.77%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RPM International news, Director Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.21 per share, with a total value of $120,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $228,798. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Ballbach purchased 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.53 per share, for a total transaction of $200,020.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,367.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

