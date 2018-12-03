Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,748,487 shares, a growth of ∞ from the October 31st total of 0 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,365,578 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of ETRN opened at $22.32 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

