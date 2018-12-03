ESCO Technologies (ESE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESE. B. Riley set a $80.00 price objective on ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens set a $67.00 price objective on ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a positive rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.75.

ESE stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $231.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 75.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 77.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions.

