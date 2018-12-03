ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) vs. United Community Financial (UCFC) Critical Analysis

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) and United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and United Community Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp 9.03% 3.64% 0.36% United Community Financial 24.80% 11.87% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ESSA Bancorp and United Community Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Community Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

United Community Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.39%. Given United Community Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Community Financial is more favorable than ESSA Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

ESSA Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Financial has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of United Community Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of United Community Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ESSA Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. United Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. United Community Financial pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. United Community Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and United Community Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp $72.32 million 2.62 $6.53 million N/A N/A United Community Financial $118.75 million 4.01 $21.78 million $0.57 16.79

United Community Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ESSA Bancorp.

Summary

United Community Financial beats ESSA Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one- to four-family residential real estate property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated 25 full-service banking offices, including 10 offices in Monroe County, 3 offices in Lehigh County, 6 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties, nonresidential real estate projects, and to builders; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers residential mortgage loans consisting of one-to four-family loans; loans for the construction of one-to four-family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, recreational vehicle loans, unsecured loans, and cash-secured loans. In addition, it provides insurance products for business and residential customers, including auto, homeowners, life-health, commercial, surety bonds, and aviation. The company offers services through its main office located in Youngstown, Ohio; and 35 retail banking offices, 3 wealth management offices, and 13 residential mortgage loan centers located in Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. United Community Financial Corp. was founded in 1889 and is based in Youngstown, Ohio.

