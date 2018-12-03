Essex Property Trust (ESS) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $297.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $262.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.84.

NYSE ESS opened at $262.51 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $214.03 and a 12 month high of $262.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total value of $760,921.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,482.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $462,406.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 33,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

