Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Stake Lowered by Ken Stern & Associates Inc.

Ken Stern & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises approximately 18.0% of Ken Stern & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ken Stern & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $41,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,699,871,000 after acquiring an additional 78,034 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,094,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,125,000 after acquiring an additional 386,035 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 59.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,377,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,300,000 after acquiring an additional 513,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,062,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,123,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Eudy sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $462,406.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total value of $760,921.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,482.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,398 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $262.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $214.03 and a 12 month high of $262.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $350.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust to $262.00 in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.84.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

