EVINE Live (EVLV) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital to $1.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVLV. B. Riley upped their price objective on EVINE Live from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered EVINE Live from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVINE Live from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.38.

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 million, a PE ratio of -60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32. EVINE Live has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $131.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.43 million. EVINE Live had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities research analysts predict that EVINE Live will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVINE Live in the second quarter worth about $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EVINE Live by 39.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76,711 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of EVINE Live by 68.1% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 288,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 116,836 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVINE Live by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVINE Live by 26.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 243,072 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

