Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of EXEL opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 49.53%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $169,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $173,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,868 shares of company stock worth $4,376,122. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

