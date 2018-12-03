Exelon Co. (EXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.24 Billion

Brokerages expect that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will report $7.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.83 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $32.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $35.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.78 billion to $36.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.28.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.48. 5,550,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,032,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelon by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,106,660 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $132,344,000 after purchasing an additional 643,409 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,949,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,065,064,000 after buying an additional 721,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

