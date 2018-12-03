Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 183.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,202 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $17,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,985,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,452,000 after purchasing an additional 995,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,164,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,200,000 after purchasing an additional 893,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 454,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,672,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,017,000 after purchasing an additional 448,807 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $174,671.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $76.09 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 36.29%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

