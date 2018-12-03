Experian (EXPN) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Experian from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on Experian from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,891 ($24.71).

Experian stock opened at GBX 1,906.50 ($24.91) on Thursday. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 1,428 ($18.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,708 ($22.32).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

