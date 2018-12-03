Exterran Corp (EXTN) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Buys 85,579 Shares

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 85,579 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $1,922,104.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 124,904 shares of Exterran stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $2,782,861.12.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 648,776 shares of Exterran stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $15,174,870.64.

Exterran stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. Exterran Corp has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $813.44 million, a P/E ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Exterran had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $334.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exterran Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Exterran by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exterran by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,333,000 after purchasing an additional 244,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Exterran in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,288,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exterran by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Exterran by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

