Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Position Trimmed by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.8% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 196,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 343.1% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 96.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.82.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 9,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $746,620.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,122 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

