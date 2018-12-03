FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $237.95

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $237.95 and last traded at $233.88, with a volume of 4100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.01%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $263,891.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,320.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $838,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

