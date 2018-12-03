FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.27 Million

Brokerages expect FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) to report $119.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FARO Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.50 million. FARO Technologies posted sales of $106.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will report full year sales of $410.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $414.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $462.78 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $477.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FARO Technologies.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.53 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. FARO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

FARO has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Craig Hallum set a $82.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

NASDAQ:FARO traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 62,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,077. The company has a market cap of $857.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.41 and a beta of 1.62. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $70.20.

In related news, CEO Simon Raab sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $176,946.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,114.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $483,234. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after acquiring an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 620,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,710,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3,247.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 418,927 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.