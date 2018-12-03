Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) rose 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 65.05 ($0.85). Approximately 209,731 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,346% from the average daily volume of 14,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute organ traumas, vascular damage, and cancer immunotherapy. The company's lead product candidate is Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

