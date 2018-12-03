FDx Advisors Inc. Has $728,000 Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 57.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 42.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.69 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

