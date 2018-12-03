FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $357,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 411,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 59,276 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 178,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE CAG opened at $32.34 on Monday. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.14.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In related news, insider Sean Connolly acquired 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,646.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown acquired 7,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $249,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,112 shares of company stock worth $849,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

