FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 11,495 Shares of PIMCO ETF TR/ENHANCED SHORT MAT (MINT)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of PIMCO ETF TR/ENHANCED SHORT MAT (NYSEARCA:MINT) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO ETF TR/ENHANCED SHORT MAT were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO ETF TR/ENHANCED SHORT MAT by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO ETF TR/ENHANCED SHORT MAT by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO ETF TR/ENHANCED SHORT MAT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 60,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO ETF TR/ENHANCED SHORT MAT during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,907,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO ETF TR/ENHANCED SHORT MAT by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after buying an additional 110,295 shares during the period.

Shares of MINT opened at $101.41 on Monday. PIMCO ETF TR/ENHANCED SHORT MAT has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $101.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from PIMCO ETF TR/ENHANCED SHORT MAT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

PIMCO ETF TR/ENHANCED SHORT MAT Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

