Federated National (FNHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

FNHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Federated National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated National from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Federated National in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Federated National has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of FNHC opened at $21.88 on Friday. Federated National has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $279.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Federated National’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated National

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

