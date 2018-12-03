Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys 7,601 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 764.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 147,452 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 360,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 58,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 307,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 152,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,773.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $993,625 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.87%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

