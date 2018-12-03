Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,391.0% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 83.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 65.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,719 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $928,399.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,453,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $356,206.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,904 shares of company stock worth $1,165,391. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $107.62 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52-week low of $91.10 and a 52-week high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

