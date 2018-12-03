Fernwood Investment Management LLC Invests $338,000 in VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF (VNQ)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,750,000 after buying an additional 3,451,474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF during the second quarter valued at $104,408,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF by 1,264.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,176,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,824,000 after buying an additional 1,090,241 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,046,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 967,613 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,487,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,448,000 after buying an additional 932,994 shares during the period.

Get VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF alerts:

Shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF stock opened at $81.98 on Monday. VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $86.14.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/fernwood-investment-management-llc-invests-338000-in-vanguard-ix-fun-rl-est-ix-fd-etf-vnq.html.

About VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.