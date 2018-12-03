FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on FGEN. Citigroup lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Leerink Swann set a $82.00 price target on FibroGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.15. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.15). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $1,072,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,894 shares in the company, valued at $156,737,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $1,560,469.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,676,088 shares in the company, valued at $105,357,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,878. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1,829.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 56.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

