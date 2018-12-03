FIL Ltd Sells 8,588 Shares of Alcoa Corp (AA)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,185,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 127,994 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,827,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,428,000 after purchasing an additional 209,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,101,000 after acquiring an additional 437,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,086,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,796,000 after acquiring an additional 267,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,600,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,034,000 after acquiring an additional 173,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

