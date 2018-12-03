FIL Ltd Trims Position in Andeavor (ANDV)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,379,814 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANDV. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Andeavor in the second quarter worth $154,009,000. Natixis increased its position in Andeavor by 9,275.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 772,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,271,000 after acquiring an additional 763,769 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in Andeavor during the second quarter valued at $60,900,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new position in Andeavor during the second quarter valued at $54,523,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Andeavor by 871.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 415,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 372,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

ANDV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 52,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $8,223,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255,452 shares in the company, valued at $195,524,094.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ANDV stock opened at $153.50 on Monday. Andeavor has a twelve month low of $89.58 and a twelve month high of $163.19.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

