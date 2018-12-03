Financial Analysis: Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) vs. Organovo (ONVO)

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coherus Biosciences and Organovo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus Biosciences $1.56 million 482.32 -$238.17 million ($4.48) -2.47 Organovo $4.60 million 24.41 -$34.80 million ($0.32) -3.03

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than Coherus Biosciences. Organovo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Coherus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Coherus Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Coherus Biosciences has a beta of 3.72, indicating that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus Biosciences and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus Biosciences N/A -770.38% -126.16% Organovo -732.47% -65.73% -59.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coherus Biosciences and Organovo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 178.03%. Organovo has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 80.58%. Given Coherus Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coherus Biosciences is more favorable than Organovo.

Summary

Coherus Biosciences beats Organovo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It is also developing a pipeline of products in therapeutic areas, such as oncology, immunology, and ophthalmology comprising CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar; and CHS-2020, an aflibercept biosimilar, as well as CHS-131, a small molecule for multiple sclerosis. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreement with Selexis SA and Genentech, Inc. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

