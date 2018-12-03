Financial Analysis: Roper Technologies (ROP) & International Isotopes (INIS)

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) and International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Roper Technologies and International Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies 22.44% 16.30% 7.98% International Isotopes -14.52% -303.53% -11.31%

Dividends

Roper Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. International Isotopes does not pay a dividend. Roper Technologies pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Roper Technologies has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of International Isotopes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Roper Technologies has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Isotopes has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Roper Technologies and International Isotopes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies 0 4 8 0 2.67 International Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roper Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $317.64, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Roper Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Roper Technologies is more favorable than International Isotopes.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roper Technologies and International Isotopes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies $4.61 billion 6.72 $971.77 million $9.42 31.76 International Isotopes $7.42 million 3.40 -$3.75 million N/A N/A

Roper Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than International Isotopes.

Summary

Roper Technologies beats International Isotopes on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products. It also offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. In addition, the company offers water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems, fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, flow measurement and metering equipment, industrial valves and controls, and industrial leak testing products. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, valves, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, food, energy, water, education, and construction industries, as well as law and professional services firms in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. Roper Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical research, pharmacy compounding, and clinical applications. The company operates in six segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services, and Transportation. The Nuclear Medicine Standards segment manufactures sources and standards associated with single photon emission computed tomography imaging, patient positioning, and calibration or operational testing of dose measuring equipment for the nuclear pharmacy industry. It offers flood sources, dose calibrators, rod sources, flexible and rigid rulers, spot markers, pen point markers, and various specialty design items. The Cobalt Products segment produces bulk cobalt; fabricates cobalt capsules for radiation therapy or various industrial applications; and recycles expended cobalt sources. The Radiochemical Products segment produces and distributes various isotopically pure radiochemicals for medical, industrial, and research applications. It provides iodine-131 radiochemical for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases of the thyroid gland, such as graves' disease, thyroid cancer, and hyperthyroidism, as well as for breast, lung, prostate, and ovarian cancers. The Fluorine Products segment offers products that are used to support the production and sale of gases produced using its fluorine extraction process. The Radiological Services segment decommissions disused irradiation units, performs sealed source exchanges in irradiation and therapy units, and processes gemstones. The Transportation segment provides transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous cargo materials. The company sells its products directly to end users and distributors. International Isotopes, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

