Financial Review: American National Insurance (ANAT) vs. Independence (IHC)

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) and Independence (NYSE:IHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get American National Insurance alerts:

American National Insurance pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Independence pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. American National Insurance has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Independence has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of American National Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Independence shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of American National Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Independence shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American National Insurance and Independence’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance $3.41 billion 1.01 $493.65 million N/A N/A Independence $320.49 million 1.78 $42.04 million N/A N/A

American National Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Independence.

Risk & Volatility

American National Insurance has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American National Insurance and Independence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance 16.64% 4.21% 0.83% Independence 11.91% 11.56% 4.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American National Insurance and Independence, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

American National Insurance beats Independence on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products to individuals and families; and pet insurance and occupational accident insurance products. In addition, the company offers group long-term and short-term disability products to employers that provide benefit to their employees; New York short-term disability plan that offers temporary cash payments to replace wages lost; and group term life products, such as group term life, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D), supplemental life and AD&D, and dependent life products. Independence Holding Company markets its products through independent and affiliated brokers, producers, and agents in 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Independence Holding Company is a subsidiary of Geneve Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.