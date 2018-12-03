Financial Survey: HighCom Global Security (HCGS) versus Flotek Industries (FTK)

HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS) and Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HighCom Global Security and Flotek Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighCom Global Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Flotek Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighCom Global Security and Flotek Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighCom Global Security $6.22 million 0.79 -$2.11 million N/A N/A Flotek Industries $317.10 million 0.24 -$27.39 million ($0.07) -19.29

HighCom Global Security has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flotek Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Flotek Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of HighCom Global Security shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Flotek Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HighCom Global Security and Flotek Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighCom Global Security -26.57% -24.48% -22.26% Flotek Industries -33.22% -9.56% -7.07%

Risk and Volatility

HighCom Global Security has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flotek Industries has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HighCom Global Security beats Flotek Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighCom Global Security Company Profile

HighCom Global Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. It offers body armors, striker ballistic helmets, guardian hard armor plates, trooper soft armor vests, ballistic shields and plates, civilian armor system ballistic panels, and stingray ballistic blankets. The company also provides BlastWrap, a technology component to mitigate blast effects and suppresses post-blast fires. Its customers include independent distributors, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, other federal government agencies, local police department, foreign entities, the United Nations, and law enforcement and corrections bodies. The company was formerly known as BlastGard International, Inc. and changed its name to HighCom Global Security, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. HighCom Global Security, Inc. is a subsidiary of 2538093 Ontario Inc.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. It serves oil and natural gas, oilfield service, pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

