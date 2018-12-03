FintruX Network (FTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,286.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liquid. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $766,745.00 and approximately $2,286.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.02430518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00129554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00189041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.48 or 0.09984062 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.