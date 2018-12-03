Fiore Gold (F) Trading 21.1% Higher

Shares of Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) traded up 21.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. 157,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 100,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Fiore Gold Company Profile (CVE:F)

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

