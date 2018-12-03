First Data Corp (FDC) Insider Cynthia A. Armine-Klein Sells 99,510 Shares

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) insider Cynthia A. Armine-Klein sold 99,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,890,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,592,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FDC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.28. 18,265,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.94. First Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new position in First Data in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Data by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in First Data in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Data in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in First Data in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Data in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on First Data from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on First Data from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.04.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

