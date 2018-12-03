First Foundation Advisors Sells 4,677 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 108,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIM opened at $13.52 on Monday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

