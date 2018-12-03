First Foundation Advisors Takes Position in American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $2,266,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $521,000. Milestone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $1,173,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
In other news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil acquired 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $75,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Kabnick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $175,404.
NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. American Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.50.
American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter. American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.
American Finance Trust Profile
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
